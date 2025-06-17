Libra: Be open to listening—someone’s words might hold the key to solving your problems. Today is a great day to take your family out for a get-together, though it may involve some extra spending. The evening promises joy in the company of friends and could spark ideas for an upcoming holiday. Romantic prospects may arise but are likely to be fleeting, so avoid making promises you’re unsure about keeping. You may also enjoy spending quiet moments immersed in a good book or magazine. In relationships, avoid pressuring your partner—gentle understanding will strengthen your bond more than demands ever could. Remedy: Installing a Mangal Yantra at home or the workplace can bring positive energy and support success in career and business.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.