Libra: Your courteous and respectful demeanor will earn you admiration today, with many offering heartfelt praise. When it comes to financial matters and commitments, proceed with caution—attention to detail will serve you well. A surprise message from a distant relative may bring joy and excitement to the entire household. To add a spark to your love life, consider planning a simple outing or picnic—it could create beautiful memories. Your competitive spirit is strong today, giving you an edge in any challenge you take on. With your spouse, you’ll find yourselves reminiscing about the early, romantic days of your relationship, rekindling those cherished moments. While commuting—perhaps on the metro—you might have an unexpected encounter with someone who catches your eye and piques your interest. Remedy: Show respect and appreciation to scholars, wise individuals, and people known for their integrity. This practice will help foster continued growth in your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 1.15 pm.