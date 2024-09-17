Libra: Your eagerness to assist everyone may leave you feeling drained. Financial speculation is likely to yield profits. In the evening, enjoy some time with friends—it will lift your spirits. Romance is in the air today. Hard work and focused effort will lead to success and rewards. Children born under this zodiac sign are likely to spend the day playing sports; parents should keep a close watch, as there is a risk of injury. Expect a memorable evening with your spouse. Remedy: Donate barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to those in need for better health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.