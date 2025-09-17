Libra: Today, you are surrounded by a magical aura of hope. Avoid betting or gambling, as those who indulge may face financial losses. Over-involvement in office work could create tension with your spouse, so try to strike a balance. Romance will strongly influence your heart and mind, filling the day with warmth. Your artistic and creative talents will shine, earning you admiration and even unexpected rewards. Stay away from gossip, as it could waste your valuable time. The day will feel like spring—refreshing and romantic—with special moments shared with your partner. Remedy: Carry a green handkerchief in your pocket to attract positivity and success in business or professional life.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.