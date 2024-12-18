Libra: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will bring you joy, reflecting the selfless life you lead—like a tree providing shade to others while enduring the scorching sun itself. Handle all commitments and financial dealings with care today. Avoid making hasty judgments about people; they may be under stress and need your understanding and compassion. Your dreams of romantic fantasies might become a reality today. However, avoid being overly pushy at work, as it could lead to conflicts. Take the time to consider others’ needs before making decisions. Although you’ll plan to indulge in your favourite activities, a busy workload may prevent you from following through. Life will surprise you today, as you’ll discover a wonderful and unexpected side of your partner. Remedy: Chant Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha 11 times daily to enhance your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.