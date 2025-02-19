Libra: Strengthening your mental resilience is key to a fulfilling life. Today is an ideal day to invest in items that will appreciate in value. A visit to a religious place or a relative’s home is likely. You will be in a romantic mood, with plenty of opportunities to express love. It’s a favourable day to send out your resume or attend an interview. While sports are essential for a balanced life, ensure they don’t interfere with your studies. Your partner may do something unexpectedly wonderful, making this day truly unforgettable. Remedy: Offer white flowers and some money in flowing water to attract positive health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12 pm.