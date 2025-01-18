Libra: Don’t let frustration take control of your emotions today. If you previously invested money based on advice from an unfamiliar source, you may see profitable returns. Your patience may run thin, so be mindful of your words to avoid upsetting those around you. If you’ve been rude in your romantic relationship, take the initiative to apologize and mend things. While keeping up with the demands of time is important, don’t overlook the value of spending quality moments with your family. A disagreement with your spouse may arise if you forget to share something significant, so make an effort to communicate openly. Today, you may come to appreciate the unwavering support of true friends. Remedy: Maintain good health by donating boiled grams to those in need.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 11.45 am.