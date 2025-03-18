Libra: Engaging in sports today will help you maintain your physical stamina. Financially, you may find success without relying on others. Your knowledge and cheerful nature will leave a positive impression on those around you. By truly understanding your partner's feelings, you can provide meaningful emotional support. This is an excellent day to connect with new clients and showcase your hidden talents. A heartfelt conversation with your partner will remind you of the deep love you share. Remedy: Feeding black-and-white cows may help revitalize and strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Lime Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5.15 pm.