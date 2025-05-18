Libra: You may feel a bit stressed today due to work pressure. It's important to value both time and money—neglecting them now could lead to challenges ahead. Your quick wit will uplift the mood of those around you, adding a positive spark to the day. However, there’s a chance of disappointment if a date or personal plan doesn’t go as expected. Business owners should consider revising their strategies to stay ahead in the face of growing competition. To find some peace and avoid unnecessary conflicts, consider spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any spiritual place. Remember to include your spouse in any plans today—making decisions without their input may lead to friction. Remedy: For better health and blessings of Jupiter, avoid plucking seedlings or young sprouts, as they are considered sacred manifestations of Lord Brahma.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.