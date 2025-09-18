Libra: Don’t let minor issues trouble your mind today. A parent may advise you on the importance of saving money—listen carefully, as their guidance could help you avoid future challenges. A gift from a relative living abroad will brighten your day, while your beloved may seek greater commitment in the relationship. Favorable conditions at work will boost your confidence and productivity. Students, however, should be mindful not to waste too much time on television or mobile phones. On the personal front, your spouse will stand firmly by your side, offering support in a crucial matter of your life. Remedy: Perform Surya Namaskar—twelve rounds of Sun Salutations—at sunrise for vitality and good health.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.