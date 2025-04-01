Libra: Health should take precedence over social life. The investments you made in the past to secure a prosperous future may yield positive results today. Your sharp wit will uplift those around you. However, your love life could face some challenges. Those engaged in foreign trade are likely to achieve their desired outcomes. Meanwhile, professionals of this zodiac sign can make the most of their skills at work. Elderly individuals may find joy in reconnecting with old friends during their free time. Be mindful, as your spouse may seem indifferent to your well-being today. Remedy: A head and body oil massage before meeting your partner may help foster harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.