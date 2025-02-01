Libra: Avoid constantly discussing your health concerns—keeping your mind engaged in productive activities will help divert your focus from illness. The more you dwell on it, the worse it may feel. The Moon's influence today may lead to unnecessary spending, so if you're looking to save money, consider discussing financial matters with your spouse or parents. Enjoy a peaceful day with your family, and don’t let others’ problems burden your mind. Trust is the foundation of any relationship—unfounded doubts can create unnecessary friction. If something is bothering you deeply, have an open and honest conversation with your partner to find a solution together. Spending time alone can be beneficial, but overthinking may lead to anxiety. If something is weighing on your mind, seek guidance from an experienced person. Your married life might face some challenges due to family influences, but both of you will handle the situation wisely. A candlelight dinner with someone special could be the perfect way to unwind and recharge after a long week. Remedy: Feeding rotis or bread to dogs will help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.