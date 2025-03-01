Libra: Your children may not behave as expected today, which could leave you feeling frustrated. However, it’s important to control your anger, as losing your temper drains energy and clouds your judgment, making situations harder to handle. Be cautious of friends who borrow money but never return it. Your wit and wisdom will leave a positive impression on those around you. Love will take on a new depth, with your day beginning with your partner’s smile and ending in dreams of each other. Shopping and various activities will keep you occupied. A beautiful shift in your marriage will make the day special. Beyond your relationships, you have your own world to explore, and today is the perfect time to embrace it. Remedy: Perform an Abhishek of Panchamrit on Lord Shiva to enjoy better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.