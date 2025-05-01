Libra: Don’t be disheartened when faced with a challenging situation. Just as salt enhances the flavor of food, a touch of difficulty helps you truly appreciate happiness. Embrace the moment and consider attending a social gathering—it can help uplift your spirits. Financially, today may bring several expenses, so it’s wise to create a thoughtful budget to navigate any monetary hurdles. Sound advice from your family can ease your mind and reduce stress. Emotionally, you may need to accept certain realities and let go of attachments from the past. At work, a surprising revelation may show that someone you once misunderstood is actually supportive of you. Your communication and work performance will shine today. In your personal life, even if some neighbors try to stir trouble, your strong bond with your partner will remain unshaken. Remedy: To enhance your financial prospects, consider installing a Chandra Yantra in your place of worship at home.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1 pm.