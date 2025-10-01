Libra: Take time today to relax and cherish happy moments with close friends and family. Avoid betting or gambling, as it could bring financial losses. A family member’s behavior may leave you unsettled, but an open conversation will help clear the air. Travel may spark or deepen a romantic connection. For those in creative fields, this is a wonderful day—long-awaited recognition and appreciation are likely to come your way. You’ll also value personal space and enjoy some free time, perfect for hitting the gym or playing your favorite game. Married life today will be filled with fun, joy, and blissful togetherness. Remedy: Feed a white rabbit to attract better financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.