Libra: Avoid building castles in the air—channel your energy into something meaningful and productive. Financial gains may come from multiple sources, helping you clear all outstanding family debts. Today, your partner’s eyes will reveal something truly special, as eyes never lie. Be cautious about entering into new joint ventures or partnerships for now. Instead, spend some quiet time with yourself—reading a book in solitude could be your perfect way to rejuvenate. For those married, your spouse will reaffirm the saying “marriages are made in heaven” with their love and support today. Remedy: To enhance your career prospects, light a lamp with sesame oil at home and in a temple.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.