Libra: Your impulsive behaviour may unintentionally create issues for a friend, so remain mindful in your actions. Financially, it’s a good day to seek guidance from elders on money management and savings—adopting their advice could benefit your daily life. Children are likely to make you proud with their accomplishments. Romance, however, may feel complicated today. On the career front, you’ll have the energy and skills to boost your earning potential. Though you may plan to spend quality time with your spouse, their health could prevent it. An unexpected guest might disrupt your schedule, yet their presence will ultimately brighten your day. Remedy: Feed green millets (jowar/sorghum) to cows for favourable outcomes.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.