Libra: A day filled with sparkling laughter awaits you, as most things seem to go your way. However, a sibling might approach you for financial help. While you’ll fulfill their request, it could add to your financial strain. Your wit and knowledge will leave a positive impression on those around you. In matters of love, there’s a chance of being misunderstood. Despite a heavy workload, you’ll remain energetic and may even finish all your tasks ahead of schedule. Compliments you’ve longed to hear will come your way today. However, having overly high expectations in your married life might lead to disappointment. Remedy: Share food items made with ingredients like jaggery, wheat, and saffron with your father or a fatherly figure to promote financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.