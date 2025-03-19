Libra: Control your impulsive and stubborn nature, especially at social gatherings, as it could dampen the mood. Before committing to an investment scheme that catches your interest, dig deeper and consult financial experts. Avoid unnecessary arguments, confrontations, and fault-finding in others. Your deep and unwavering love has a unique charm and creative power. Confidence will work in your favour professionally, helping you persuade others and gain their support. Despite having plenty of free time today, you may struggle to use it as you’d like. However, your efforts to improve your marital life will yield even better results than expected. Remedy: To maintain good health, donate milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.