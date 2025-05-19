Libra: Despite a hectic schedule, your health will remain stable. However, attempts to save money might not succeed today. There's no need to worry—your financial situation is set to improve soon. Your spouse will play a key role in bringing positive changes to your life. Strive to be a self-driven force—someone who shapes their own destiny through hard work rather than relying on others. Emotional detachment may be necessary, as reality demands your focus and strength. Your professional skills will be put to the test, so channel your energy wisely to achieve your goals. Though you may often plan to get fit and revitalize your body, execution continues to be your challenge. Break that cycle with action, not intention. Also, don’t take your partner for granted—make an effort to surprise and appreciate them regularly, or they may begin to feel overlooked. Remedy: To support financial stability, apply a paste of saffron or turmeric to your forehead before starting any important work.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8.30 pm.