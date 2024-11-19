Libra: Cultivate a positive mindset to boost your confidence and adaptability. At the same time, work on letting go of negative emotions such as fear, hatred, jealousy, and the desire for revenge. Pending financial matters may finally be resolved, bringing you relief. Engaging in social gatherings and events will help you expand your circle of friends and acquaintances. Romance is in the air, and you may share special moments with your partner. However, the workplace might bring challenges, and a close associate’s actions could leave you feeling unsettled. Despite this, you can find comfort by immersing yourself in your favorite hobbies after work, which will help you relax. By evening, your bond with your spouse will bring joy, making it a memorable time. Remedy: Actively participate in auspicious events, such as weddings, by offering your help with sincerity and dedication. This will enhance your professional growth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.