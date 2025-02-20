Libra: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are strong, allowing you to participate in a sports competition. With the support of a close friend, some businesspeople may see financial gains today, helping to resolve various challenges. Spending quality time with family, children, and friends will be essential for recharging your energy. Travel may bring romantic opportunities. Stay alert at work, as someone could attempt to disrupt your plans. Those born under this zodiac sign might enjoy watching a movie or a match at home with their siblings, strengthening their bond. Today promises to be one of the most fulfilling days of your married life. Remedy: Placing a Mangal Yantra at home and in the workplace may bring success in your career and business.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.15 pm.