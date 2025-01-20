Libra: Boost your motivation to embrace optimism—it enhances confidence and adaptability. At the same time, work on letting go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and thoughts of revenge. Avoid entertaining requests for temporary loans, and focus on addressing the needs of your family, which should be your top priority today. In your love life, try to forgive and move past minor disagreements. You may receive some good news at work, lifting your spirits. Be mindful of excessive screen time, as it can waste valuable moments. Additionally, the actions of those around you might rekindle the admiration your life partner has for you. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) extensively at home to invite prosperity and improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.