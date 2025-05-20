Libra: Keep your mind clear of unwanted thoughts and focus on staying calm and relaxed—this will strengthen your mental resilience. Avoid making any long-term commitments or investments today. Instead, spend quality time with a close friend to lift your spirits. Your abundant energy and enthusiasm are likely to bring positive outcomes and help ease any tension at home. You'll feel especially uplifted by the joy and affection your beloved brings into your life. Stay attentive during conversations with influential people—you may come across a valuable insight. Your natural charm and ability to persuade others will work in your favor. Expect a delightful surprise from your spouse today—it will leave you feeling deeply appreciated. Remedy: Feed green millets (jowar or sorghum) to cows for added positive energy and blessings.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.