Libra: Take care not to overlook your health today. You might spend significantly on minor household items, which could leave you feeling mentally stressed. Your curiosity and desire to learn will help you build new friendships. Spending time with your beloved on a picnic will allow you to relive cherished moments. Work will progress smoothly as colleagues and seniors offer their full support. You’ll have some free time, which can be best used for meditation, helping you maintain mental peace. Your spouse will make a special effort to bring happiness into your day. Remedy: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead to attract financial success.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 p.m.