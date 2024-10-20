Libra: The support of influential individuals can significantly uplift your spirits and confidence. Investing in antiques or jewelry is likely to yield profitable returns and enhance your financial well-being. Strengthening your bond with your spouse will foster happiness, peace, and prosperity within your home. Towards the evening, you may find yourself unexpectedly drawn toward romantic thoughts. Today presents an opportunity to benefit from listening to experienced individuals and embracing innovative ideas at work. However, it’s wise to limit your interactions and focus on self-care. Prioritize spending quality time with yourself over engaging with others. You might come to appreciate just how beautiful your marriage truly is today. Remedy: To enhance professional success, prepare a dish using rice, sugar, and milk, and offer it to elderly women as an act of kindness.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1.20 pm to 3 pm.