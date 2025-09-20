Libra: Today promises good health and a cheerful state of mind, which will act as a tonic, boosting your confidence. Start the day by seeking the blessings of your elders before stepping out, as it will bring you positive energy. Focus on nurturing a healthy and joyful relationship with your children, and leave past worries behind to embrace brighter times ahead. Your efforts are likely to yield positive results. While you may face minor disappointments in love, don’t lose heart—relationships naturally have their ups and downs. Given your personality, crowded situations often tire you, but today you will find enough time to relax and focus on yourself. A playful discussion with your partner may briefly turn into an argument over an old matter, but it will eventually resolve. Those working in media can expect a particularly rewarding and fulfilling day. Remedy: To enhance positivity in your love life, eat a little sugar before meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.