Libra: You may encounter some challenges, but don't lose hope. Instead, channel your energy into working harder to achieve your goals. Treat these obstacles as stepping stones to success. A relative may come to your aid during tough times. If you've been spending money carelessly, an urgent need might prompt you to reconsider your financial habits. Focus on the well-being of your family and let your actions stem from love and positivity, not greed. Love is meant to be felt and shared with your partner. At work, the results may not meet your expectations today, and you might feel disheartened by someone's betrayal, causing worry throughout the day. Multiple pressing issues will require your immediate attention. However, in your married life, you can expect a truly unique and memorable experience today. Remedy: To promote faster career growth, ensure there is no accumulation of stagnant or contaminated water in or around your home.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3.30 pm.