Libra: To truly enjoy life, keep your expectations in check. Practicing yoga can help you stay balanced—physically, mentally, and spiritually—while also improving your mood. You may see a rise in income from a past investment. Family members will be supportive and help meet your needs. Be cautious with secret relationships, as they could damage your reputation. Use your intelligence to your advantage—it can help you complete work projects and come up with fresh ideas. Students should avoid procrastinating and finish their assignments during free time—it will benefit them in the long run. Your spouse’s demands today might leave you feeling a bit stressed. Remedy: To bring sweetness into your love life, feed tandoori rotis to a reddish-brown dog.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm.