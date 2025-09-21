Libra: A sense of insecurity or confusion may leave you feeling slightly dizzy today. If you have invested in land overseas, this could be a good time to sell it and earn worthwhile profits. However, an old acquaintance might stir up some issues. You may also find it challenging to make your partner fully understand your perspective. Stay alert in business dealings to safeguard yourself from deceit, and take extra care of your belongings to avoid loss or theft. On a positive note, you will enjoy a peaceful and relaxed day with your spouse. Remedy: To ensure harmony and happiness in family life, immerse four pieces of lead in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.45 pm.