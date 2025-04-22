Libra: Be mindful of your eating habits and maintain a healthy weight. Financial improvements are on the horizon, bringing a sense of stability. Your children will go out of their way to fill your day with joy. Someone special is thinking about you deeply—consider planning a heartfelt surprise to make the day truly unforgettable. Fresh ideas will lead to meaningful progress, even if the day doesn't unfold exactly as planned. Your married life will reveal its many blessings today, reminding you of the beauty in companionship. Remedy: Wearing white clothes regularly can support your overall well-being and promote better health.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 1.30 pm.