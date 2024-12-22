Libra: Intrusive thoughts might cloud your mind today, but engaging in physical activity can help you refocus and find clarity. Financially, things are looking positive—you may even recover money you had previously lent out. Your children will bring joy and pride with their accomplishments, and there’s a possibility of a romantic proposal coming your way. Workwise, the day holds promising opportunities, so step into the spotlight with confidence and ensure your actions inspire praise. On the personal front, your relationship with your spouse will feel renewed as they set aside past misunderstandings and shower you with affection. Remedy: Watering a money plant may bring positivity and growth.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.