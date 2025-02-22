Libra: Maintain your fitness by avoiding overeating and making regular visits to a health club. Before committing to an investment scheme that catches your interest, dig deeper and consult financial experts for guidance. Steer clear of any unethical business dealings, as they may disturb your mental peace. A chance encounter with an intriguing person is possible today. With some free time on your hands, consider reconnecting with old friends for a nostalgic and enjoyable experience. Your time with your spouse will be truly special, making it one of the best days of your life. Catching up with friends is also a great way to shake off boredom and uplift your spirits. Remedy: Keep a green handkerchief in your pocket to maintain balance and avoid excess in any aspect of life.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.