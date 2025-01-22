Libra: You’ll feel happy as those around you extend their support. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial benefits from their in-laws today. A quarrel with a neighbour could upset your mood, but it’s best to remain calm. Avoid losing your temper, as it could worsen the situation. Strive to maintain cordial relations by choosing not to engage in conflict. Keep your emotions in check, as impulsiveness might put your romantic relationship at risk. At work, tasks will pick up pace with the full cooperation of colleagues and seniors. Your unique personality often draws you to spend time alone. While you may get some time for yourself today, work commitments might keep you occupied. Unexpected guests could disrupt your plans, but their visit will leave you feeling joyful. Remedy: Carry a square piece of silver or wear it as a pendant to enhance family harmony and bliss.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.