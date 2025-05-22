Libra: Your health will remain excellent, even with a packed schedule. Financial activity will be steady throughout the day, and by the evening, you'll find yourself with a comfortable amount saved. Your natural charm and magnetic personality are likely to attract new friendships. If you're going on a date, steer clear of sensitive or controversial topics to keep the mood light. This is an ideal day for business—especially when it comes to negotiating with new clients. Be open to the guidance of others today; their insights could bring meaningful benefits. A minor hiccup, like a power outage, might make your morning hectic, but your spouse will step in with timely support. Remedy: Keep a scented handkerchief in your pocket to enhance your romantic experiences and create lasting memories.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.