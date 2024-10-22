Libra: Use your free time to pursue hobbies or engage in activities you truly enjoy. If you are involved in a financial legal matter, the court's decision is likely to favor you, bringing monetary gains. Unexpected gifts or surprises from friends and family may brighten your day. You may feel the urge to open up to your partner about your struggles, but instead, they might steer the conversation toward their own challenges, leaving you feeling frustrated. Despite this, your efforts at work will not go unnoticed, as you are likely to receive well-deserved recognition today. At the start of the day, you might struggle with laziness and feel reluctant to leave your bed. However, as the day progresses, you’ll come to realize the value of time and regret the hours lost to inactivity. Additionally, someone from outside may attempt to create misunderstandings between you and your partner, but together you will handle the situation with care. Remedy: Supporting the sweeper community will help strengthen your love life and bring positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.