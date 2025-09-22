Libra: Engaging in charitable activities today will bring you inner peace and comfort. Investments in real estate are likely to prove rewarding. Friends may offer valuable guidance on personal matters. A new romance could brighten your mood and keep you cheerful. Be open to fresh money-making ideas that come your way, as they may hold great potential. By evening, you may feel like stepping out for a quiet walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. Today, you will cherish the beauty and harmony of your married life more than ever before. Remedy: Extend support to girls from underprivileged backgrounds to nurture a harmonious and healthy family life.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.