Libra: Begin practicing meditation and yoga to enhance both your physical well-being and mental resilience. Avoid making financial decisions or taking actions that could result in a loss without consulting an experienced advisor. Attending your child’s award function will bring you immense joy, as you witness them fulfilling your expectations. Rekindle cherished memories by going on a picnic with your loved one. However, be mindful of your dominant attitude, as it may invite criticism from colleagues. While you often prioritize your family’s needs over your own, today you will find time to explore a new hobby and focus on self-care. Additionally, you and your spouse may receive wonderful news. Remedy: To improve business prospects, chant “ॐ ह्रां ह्रीं ह्रौं सः सूर्याय नमः” (Om Hraam Hreem Hroum Sah Suryaya Namaha) 11 times in the early morning.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.