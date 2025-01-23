Libra: The support of influential individuals will significantly boost your morale. Your financial situation may improve through unexpected gains or wise speculation. Focus on nurturing a positive and healthy relationship with your children. Let go of the past and embrace the bright and joyful times that lie ahead—your hard work will pay off. Love has the potential to take you on an emotional journey without changing your surroundings. You may also find yourself embarking on a romantic getaway today. Business owners should avoid sharing sensitive details about their plans or proposals with others, as doing so could lead to complications. Travel opportunities may introduce you to new places and influential connections. Marriage will feel like a true blessing today, bringing joy and harmony into your life. Remedy: Supporting visually-challenged individuals and donating sweetened rice to orphanages can help enhance your career success and professional growth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.25 pm to 6.45 pm.