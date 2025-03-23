Libra: Financial matters may create some tension today. However, with support from someone of the opposite sex, you could gain financial benefits in your business or job. Take time to connect with those who genuinely care for you. Your love life may take a significant turn, as your partner might bring up the topic of marriage. Be sure to consider all aspects carefully before making a decision. You’ll find yourself clearing up several small but important tasks. While you may have plans to focus on your health and fitness, following through could be a challenge once again. Today, you’ll come to appreciate just how much you mean to your significant other. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava for good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.