Libra: Give yourself ample rest to restore energy, as physical weakness often affects the mind as well. Remember, you are not short of strength but of determination—recognize your true potential. Be mindful of your expenses, or financial issues may arise in the near future. A visit to a religious place or a relative’s home is likely today. Be cautious in your relationships, as misunderstandings may occur. Your dedication and hard work will bring fruitful results. Despite a busy schedule, you will find time for yourself and may even engage in something creative. However, a small untruth from your spouse could upset you, though the matter will not be serious. Remedy: Worship a banana tree and light ghee lamps near it on Thursdays for harmony and fulfillment in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.