Libra: You may recover from a prolonged illness. Travel could feel hectic and stressful for some but might bring financial rewards. Unexpected good news will brighten your mood, and sharing it with your family will uplift their spirits as well. A new relationship could bring happiness into your life. If you stay focused on your goals, your achievements will surpass your expectations. However, instead of using your free time wisely today, you may waste it, leading to a drop in your mood. Your partner will lovingly accept your flaws, leaving you feeling overjoyed. Remedy: To enhance your financial well-being, offer raw turmeric in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.