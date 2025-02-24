Libra: You may encounter a setback due to health issues preventing you from completing an important assignment. However, let your reasoning and determination guide you forward. You have the potential to earn money independently—all it takes is self-belief. Consider helping children with their homework, as your support can make a difference. Your partner may seem irritable, which could add to your stress, but patience will help you navigate the situation. Stay open to new opportunities, as you have the capability to achieve great things. Spending quality time with younger family members is important—neglecting this may create tensions at home. Your spouse might be influenced by others and engage in a disagreement with you, but your love and understanding will help restore harmony. Remedy: To maintain good health, place a container of milk near your bedside at night and pour it over the nearest tree in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.