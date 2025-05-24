Libra: Your health will be excellent today, and if you’ve been involved in any financial legal matters, the court is likely to rule in your favor—bringing welcome financial relief. Though a period of tension may arise, your family's support will provide the strength you need to get through it. In matters of love, remember to maintain your self-respect—relationships thrive on mutual respect, not submission. Your family may turn to you with their concerns today, but you might find yourself absorbed in your own thoughts and choosing to spend your spare time doing something you genuinely enjoy. Minor friction with relatives is possible, but by day’s end, things will settle harmoniously. Heavy workload might weigh on your mind, causing some mental fatigue. Taking time in the evening to meditate or simply sit in silence will help restore your inner calm and clarity. Remedy: For greater harmony and happiness in family life, offer your help and kindness to your daughter, aunt (on either side), or sister-in-law (your spouse’s sister).

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.