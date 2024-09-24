Libra: Libra Horoscope Today, 25 September 2024, Rashifal, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time Make it a point to seek the blessings of your elders before leaving the house, as their guidance will bring you good fortune. Be mindful of family needs, which may get overlooked due to work pressure. Today, you'll feel certain that your partner’s love is one that will last a lifetime. Whether it's handling controversies or office politics, you’ll find yourself in control of it all today. You may spend much of the day resting, but by evening, you'll recognize the importance of managing your time wisely. Expect your married life to feel more vibrant and fulfilling than ever before. Remedy: The Sun symbolizes discipline, and by embracing a disciplined lifestyle, you'll naturally bring joy and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.