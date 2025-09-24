Libra: Astrological advice from a friend may inspire you to focus on improving your health. Businessmen of this zodiac sign are advised to avoid lending money to family members who fail to return it, as this could strain finances. Spending time with family, children, and friends will help you recharge your energy. In relationships, your partner’s occasional anger comes from care and concern—try to understand their perspective instead of reacting sharply. You may feel low on creativity today and struggle with decision-making. Avoid wasting time on gossip, as it could drain your productivity. An outsider might attempt to create misunderstandings between you and your partner, but together you’ll handle it wisely. Remedy: Use incense sticks, camphor, room fresheners, or scented candles at your workplace to enhance your work-life atmosphere.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.