Libra: You need to manage your emotions carefully today. Financial gains are likely to come from multiple sources, boosting your income. However, family members may have high expectations, requiring your attention and effort. In love, your dreams and reality may blend beautifully, creating moments of joy and passion. At work, a busy schedule and rising competition might keep you on your toes. In your free time, you might watch a movie, but it may leave you feeling like the time wasn’t well spent. On a brighter note, your married life could take a pleasantly surprising turn, with things falling into place effortlessly. Remedy: Seek blessings from your mother, grandmother, or other elder women in your family to enjoy good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.