Libra: Channel your energy into supporting someone in need—after all, a life well-lived is one that benefits others. Wise investments may yield profits today. Spend quality time with your family in a peaceful atmosphere, and if others bring their troubles to you, don't let them disrupt your peace of mind. Love will fill the air, bringing joy and warmth to your heart. A surprising realization at work may reveal that someone you once saw as an adversary is actually on your side. Sacred rituals and auspicious ceremonies may take place at home, fostering a sense of positivity. Your eyes will speak volumes today as you share a heartfelt moment with your spouse. Remedy: Donate barley equal to your body weight at a goshala (cowshed) to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.