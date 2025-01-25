Libra: Today, take some time to relax and seek happiness in the company of close friends and family. Financially, you'll remain secure, and the favorable placement of planets and nakshatras will present you with several opportunities to earn money. Friends and your spouse will provide comfort and happiness, turning an otherwise dull and slow day into something more pleasant. Romance may not be in the cards today, but even with plenty of free time, you may struggle to find satisfaction in your activities. A disagreement might arise with your spouse over a significant expense, so it's important to address the issue calmly. It's best not to waste time on things that don’t contribute to your well-being. Remedy: Gift perfumes or scented accessories to your lover to ensure smooth and harmonious relationships.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.