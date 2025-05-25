Libra: Your child's accomplishments may fill you with immense pride and joy. Financially, speculative ventures could yield positive returns. Today is a wonderful time to draw attention and admiration effortlessly. Expect a day brimming with happiness and heartfelt messages. You may find yourself aiming higher than usual—an admirable trait—but try not to be discouraged if outcomes don’t immediately align with your expectations. It's also important to steer clear of alcohol and cigarettes today, as they may consume more of your time and energy than you realize. For those who are married, this could be one of the most beautiful and fulfilling days you've shared together. Remedy: Chanting ॐ नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय (Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya) 28 or 108 times can bring positive energy and support in your professional endeavors.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.